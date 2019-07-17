Public protector wants Malawi govt to appoint sectorial ombudsmen

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says she has asked the Attorney General to extend the services of ombudsmen to all government departments and agencies.

This follows the successful implementation of ombudsmen in hospitals where patients go and complain over maladministration and other efficiencies.

“I have already asked the attorney general if we can have ombudsmen in all sectors of government where people can go and complain over services,” said Chizuma.

She cited an example of ministry of Education where she said the appointment of ombudsmen can facilitate curb in efficiencies and improve public services.

Almost all public district hospitals and referral hospitals have ombudsmen whom patients and other people go to complain over poor services or bad treatment.

Chizuma said the appointment of hospital ombudsmen has been a success story in the history of the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :