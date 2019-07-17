Board disconnects health facility water

Blantyre Water Board has disconnected water from Blantyre District Health Office due to an outstanding debt, putting lives of patients at risk.

District Health Officer for Blantyre Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed that the office owes Blantyre Water Board K1.5 million in unpaid water bills.

“We will pay the bills as soon as we get the July government subvention. We will pay the bills, this should not be cause for concern,” said Kawaladzira playing down the issue.

One of the affected health facilities is Gateway Dispensary which caters for 60, 000 patients a month.

Kawaladzira said at the meantime, the DHO office provides water to the affected health facilities on daily basis.

