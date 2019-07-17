HRDC reschedules weekly demos to push for Ansah’s resignation

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has rescheduled its weekly Fridays peaceful protests to Thursdays to accommodate Muslims, according to the grouping’s chairperson Timothy Mtambo.

HRDC and opposition political parties are holding the weekly Tuesdays and Fridays peaceful protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah resign from her position following the highly disputed May 21 presidential elections.

“From next week, we will be holding the protests on Thursdays to accommodate our Muslim brothers and sisters who would want to participate in the demos,” said Mtambo.

He said this week’s Friday demos will go on as scheduled.

“We will not give up, we will not relent until Jane Ansah resigns,” said Mtambo.

Ansah has ruled out resigning from her position, saying she had done nothing wrong to warrant her resignation.

