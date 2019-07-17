CSO demos, university graduation clash in Mzuzu

Mzuzu University officials have refused to cancel a graduation ceremony at the university campus on Friday to avert a possible clash with civil society organisations sanctioned peaceful protests which sometimes turn violent.

President Peter Mutharika, who is Chancellor of the University by virtue of being the Head of State, will not preside over the graduation ceremony but has delegated Mzuni Vice-Chancellor, John Saka.

Acting registrar of the University of Mzuzu, James Kwilimbe said both activities, the graduation and the protests are equally important.

“There is no need to cancel each of the activities. The organisers will ensure peaceful protests,” said Kwilimbe.

Kwilimbe said this after some graduands and parents expressed fear that the protesters might turn violent and attack those attending the graduation ceremony in Mzuzu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :