DPP victory rally for centre region Sunday

President Peter Mutharika is this Sunday expected to attend the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) victory rally in Lilongwe amid heightened political tension over the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

Mutharika and his DPP have been holding political rallies in the South, the bedrock of the party since his controversial election as the central region has proved to be a no go zone for the blue camp.

Officials from the DPP said security will be tightened during the rally whose venue is yet to be announced after angry opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have been violent towards the ruling party.

MCP leadership and supporters believe the DPP connived with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to manipulate votes in favour of Mutharika, an allegation both Mutharika and DPP deny the allegation.

Opposition MCP and UTM Party led by Saulos Chilima, the country’s immediate past vice-president who fell out with Mutharika, took the matter to the Constitutional Court seeking the nullification of the presidential poll results.

The two have since refused an offer by the DPP for peace talks.

