Boyfriend kills lover after parents disapprove of marriage

A 49-year-old man is in police custody in Rumphi after he killed his girlfriend following their parents disapproval of marriage because they were related.

Police spokesperson in Rumphi Henry Munjere said Sandres Zgambo killed 40-year-old Queen Luhanga on Tuesday.

“The suspect was annoyed when both of their parents told him he could not marry Queen because they were related,” said the police spokesperson.

Munjere said Zgambo used a muzzle loader to gun down his sweet heart in anger over the parents decision to block their marriage.

The police spokesperson said the deceased was killed when she was coming from prayers.

