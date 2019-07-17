Traders battle it out with police, council over market

Peace has returned at Jenda in Mzimba after a day-long running battles between traders and police following a decision by M’mbelwa district council to forcebly relocate the traders into a newly constructed market.

Traders and vendors sell their commodities along the M1 road which the council officials say is recipe for road accidents.

In retaliation to the move by the council to force the traders into the Local Development Fund funded market, the traders pulled down President Peter Mutharika’s bill boards on Tuesday.

They also went on rampage vandalizing the Peoples shop and blocked the road by placing burning vehicle tyres.

Mzimba police spokesperson Sam Nkhwazi said the law enforcers managed to put the situation under control but failed to force the traders and vendors into the market.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :