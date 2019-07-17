Traders battle it out with police, council over market
Peace has returned at Jenda in Mzimba after a day-long running battles between traders and police following a decision by M’mbelwa district council to forcebly relocate the traders into a newly constructed market.
Traders and vendors sell their commodities along the M1 road which the council officials say is recipe for road accidents.
In retaliation to the move by the council to force the traders into the Local Development Fund funded market, the traders pulled down President Peter Mutharika’s bill boards on Tuesday.
They also went on rampage vandalizing the Peoples shop and blocked the road by placing burning vehicle tyres.
Mzimba police spokesperson Sam Nkhwazi said the law enforcers managed to put the situation under control but failed to force the traders and vendors into the market.
The best people can do is to stop buying from those on the street and go to the market. It seem we are slowly becoming a violent nation. I for one stopped buying from those who sale things along the road. I go to the market. There is a nice market around Champhira or there about were people stop and buy nice beans ( Kamutauzyeni) etc.