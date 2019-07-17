Tension brewing on Asian businessmen and indigenous Malawians 

There is tension which is brewing between Asian businesspersons and indigenous Malawians over economic dominance and political power connections.

Citizens have been taking to social media and closed groups of indigenous Malawians to push government to liberate its people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation and economic inequality.

There has been talk that government should economically emancipate its people from living below the poverty line and ensure economic empowerment through participation in government procurements fairly.

The government business, according to information seen by Nyasa Times, most of the contractors are of Asians from the Indian subcontinent.

From supplying materials to government to supermarkets to shopping malls, Malawian Asians have the prominent role in the country’s economy.

Former legislator Frank Mwenifumbo is on record saying government should ensure there is a deliberate policy, “where we should make sure that a certain percentage of those procurements must be given to Malawian businessmen, that is only when we can grow this economy. “

He said the economic hardships that Malawians are going through are “uncalled for and unnecessary.”

Said Mwenifumbo: “Most of the monies are in the hands of foreigners. When it comes to this kind of a situation, you hardly see them bringing back that money into the economy. “

He continued: “I can assure you if you give a black man, a Malawian, some business, the first and foremost, he will think of building something in Malawi here especially at his village.

“But look at our friends, they are making billions, and if you ask them as to what they have invested in Malawi, it’s zero. That’s very unfortunate.”

Nick Yiannakis this week took to Facebook to attack Asians that they are looting the country’s resources, land property .

But Yiannakis provoked many when he inserted the religious card to his post, calling on Malawians to “remove all Muslim Asians will ill intent for Malawi, from Malawi.”

He later apologised for the post. But the racial tensions continued.

