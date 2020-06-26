Chilima absence raises eyebrows as leaders congratulate Chakwera at his house

Eyebrows have been raised on social media over the absence of State Vice President Salous Chilima among leaders who have visited Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr Lazarous Chakwera at his residence to congratulate him following unofficial election results that show that he has headed to be declared Malawi’s next Head of State.

Social media has been awash with pictures of leaders meeting Chakwera at his residence at Namiwawa in Blantyre on Thursday and Friday to congratulate him and plan events ahead.

Some of the notable figures who have met Chakwera at his house is former president Joyce Banda who leads the Peoples Party which is among the 9 parties in the Tonse alliance.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has also met Chakwera.

“Should we start reading too much into these events and the absence of Chilima at these meetings at Chakwera’s residence?” queried Steve Malamula on his Facebook account.

During campaign, Chakwera on several occasions promised to end vitimisation of the Vice President which has been prevalent in the past regimes.

Chakwera said he would work with Chilima “as partners” and that he would be Deputy President with specific duties.

“DPP failed to properly utilize Chilima. He is a performer and very capable person. In our government, he will be at the core in implementation of our promises and champion reforms in government,” said Chakwera during a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to announce final official result and declared the results.

