Chilima absence raises eyebrows as leaders congratulate Chakwera at his house
Eyebrows have been raised on social media over the absence of State Vice President Salous Chilima among leaders who have visited Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr Lazarous Chakwera at his residence to congratulate him following unofficial election results that show that he has headed to be declared Malawi’s next Head of State.
Social media has been awash with pictures of leaders meeting Chakwera at his residence at Namiwawa in Blantyre on Thursday and Friday to congratulate him and plan events ahead.
Some of the notable figures who have met Chakwera at his house is former president Joyce Banda who leads the Peoples Party which is among the 9 parties in the Tonse alliance.
Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has also met Chakwera.
“Should we start reading too much into these events and the absence of Chilima at these meetings at Chakwera’s residence?” queried Steve Malamula on his Facebook account.
During campaign, Chakwera on several occasions promised to end vitimisation of the Vice President which has been prevalent in the past regimes.
Chakwera said he would work with Chilima “as partners” and that he would be Deputy President with specific duties.
“DPP failed to properly utilize Chilima. He is a performer and very capable person. In our government, he will be at the core in implementation of our promises and champion reforms in government,” said Chakwera during a political rally at Njamba Freedom Park.
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is yet to announce final official result and declared the results.
mwayambapo kale kufuna kuwadanitsa anthu even before asanalumbire. amalawi abulutu inu, leave them alone to enjoy their vistory
I see no reason why Chilima should go congratulate Chakwera. This victory is for both leaders and all the Malawians who voted for the change.
21 days will be enough to ‘read too much’ into these events and absence of Chilima from cabinet meetings! The 21 days start from Tuesday 30th June 2020.
Nonsense
Cadets have nothing to do now but looking for a saviour in Chilima due to their corrupt activities .
akuluakulu a UTM dekhani.
This is childish….where on earth do you think that people should always synchronize their programmes just to go and congratulate someone. He also needs to be given makolokoto… for a job well done. Please do not sow seeds of confusion on these platforms..report positives and criticize when it is due..
Akutuma Cadet iwe?
Mwayambapo mabodza nyasatimes. That guy worked so hard campaigning for Chakwera, so, what are you expecting him to do at this time when MEC has not yet declared Chakwera officially as HE? Chilima is resting and healing, leave him alone.
Chilima amagaza bho heavy, musamuuze zochita. He knows when to do what. Siwaphuma ngati enawo kapenso ngati inu a nyasatimes.
SKC IS RESTING. HE DID A WONDERFUL AND SUCCESSFUL JOB. HIS WALKING FROM NDIRANDE TO NJAMBA WAS NOT IN VAIN.