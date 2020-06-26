ACB  launches corruption investigations against Blantyre DC Nkasala

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a body established by the Malawi Parliament to fight, detect and prevent corruption, has instituted investigation against the District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Benard Nkasala over an offence he is suspected to have committed through lease of a plot in Chigumula.

The DC is suspected to have made arrangement or process to sub-lease 0.8571 of a hectare of leasehold land known as Lot.82 at Chigumula from Blantyre District Council to Nolvahiwa Phiri of P.O. Box 21, Thyolo.

“Take notice that you shall not, without my written consent, sub-lease or otherwise deal with, or proceed with any arrangement or processes, for the sub-lease of 0.8571 of a hectare of leasehold land known as Lot.82 at Chigumula in Blantyre District, from Blantyre District Council to Nolvahiwa Phiri of P.O. Box 21, Thyolo,” says the ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba, in an order of restriction against the DC.

The order has been made in Lilongwe Friday.

In a related development, ACB has demanded that all applications for change of ownership of valuable property, including motor vehicles, houses and land, property will now have to be submitted to its office for vetting and clearance before any change of ownership.

