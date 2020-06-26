DPP monitor victim of Malawi electoral violence dies, 15 missing: Atupele says ‘no winner, no loser right now’

DPP-UDF alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has said a woman party monitors who was hacked by opposition Tonse Alliance cadres on election day has died and that there are 15 other monitors who are missing and feared dead.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party supporters of assaulting its monitors in the Central Region to prevent them from monitoring Tuesday’s fresh presidential election.

President Peter Mutharika alleged the attack, especially in Lilongwe, was a systematic and deliberate ploy by MCP and UTM—two of the nine parties in Tonse Alliance—to frustrate their monitors.

In a media briefing on Friday, Atupele had delegated him to speak to reporters to express dismay that DPP monitors had virtually no access to monitor the electoral process in Lilongwe Kasiya and Lilongwe Mapuyu North.

Atupele has since urged the alliance’s supporters not to lose hope , considering that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has not officially announced a winner, saying there is “no winner or loser” in this election.

He said MEC is the only institution legally mandated to announce a winner of any national election; hence, all announcements from other media outlets declaring the winner are irrelevant.

“Who told you that we have lost this election? DPP-UDF have not lost this election. There is no winner, there is no loser,” he said.

“If you want to ask about the future of Malawi, the future of DPP-UDF, the future President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, ask after we have completed the process. Let us wait for the Electoral Commission to pronounce itself then President Peter Mutharika will speak, then Atupele Muluzi will talk about the future.

“ Right now we do not have a winner, we do not have a loser,” said Muluzi.

MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale said they referred to police acomplaint from DPP regarding alleged incidents in Lilongwe where the party’s monitors were allegedly harassed, intimidated and abducted.

Kachale said: “The commission has looked into the matters and found that they border on criminal conduct. Therefore, the complaint has been referred to the Malawi Police Service for further investigation.”

