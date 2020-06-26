DPP monitor victim of Malawi electoral violence dies, 15 missing: Atupele says ‘no winner, no loser right now’
DPP-UDF alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has said a woman party monitors who was hacked by opposition Tonse Alliance cadres on election day has died and that there are 15 other monitors who are missing and feared dead.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party supporters of assaulting its monitors in the Central Region to prevent them from monitoring Tuesday’s fresh presidential election.
President Peter Mutharika alleged the attack, especially in Lilongwe, was a systematic and deliberate ploy by MCP and UTM—two of the nine parties in Tonse Alliance—to frustrate their monitors.
In a media briefing on Friday, Atupele had delegated him to speak to reporters to express dismay that DPP monitors had virtually no access to monitor the electoral process in Lilongwe Kasiya and Lilongwe Mapuyu North.
Atupele has since urged the alliance’s supporters not to lose hope , considering that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has not officially announced a winner, saying there is “no winner or loser” in this election.
He said MEC is the only institution legally mandated to announce a winner of any national election; hence, all announcements from other media outlets declaring the winner are irrelevant.
“Who told you that we have lost this election? DPP-UDF have not lost this election. There is no winner, there is no loser,” he said.
“If you want to ask about the future of Malawi, the future of DPP-UDF, the future President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, ask after we have completed the process. Let us wait for the Electoral Commission to pronounce itself then President Peter Mutharika will speak, then Atupele Muluzi will talk about the future.
“ Right now we do not have a winner, we do not have a loser,” said Muluzi.
MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale said they referred to police acomplaint from DPP regarding alleged incidents in Lilongwe where the party’s monitors were allegedly harassed, intimidated and abducted.
Kachale said: “The commission has looked into the matters and found that they border on criminal conduct. Therefore, the complaint has been referred to the Malawi Police Service for further investigation.”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Go deeper in the story becoz we all know that DPP is good at lies, wickedness or even killing itself. So, let’s wait until the time is right
How authentic are these pictures? Surely there is no way these could happen at centres without journalists and other observers witnessing.
These are staged acts by dpp. These hackers are part of the team, some printing voters papers others stealing peoples id’s all to frustrate the voting process and even being suspected to burn tally centres.
Oh shame. When politicians stand and talk about their readiness to shed blood, their supporters quietly unleash hell.
DPP CADETS CADETS CAUSED EVEN WORST ATROCITIES, INCLUDING BOMBING AND KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE BUT NO PHOTOs WERE POSTED. THIS IS TRYING TO SEEK SYMPATHY. ALL THESE ARE CRIMINAL CASES WHICH AM SURE ARE BEING DEALT BY THE POLICE. IT IS SAD TO SEE PEOPLE INJURED LIKE THIS, SIMPLY BY SUPPORTING A CORRUPT GOVERNMENT OF DPP. THE ANGER WAS MISDIRECTED. COULD HAVE BEEN TARGETTED AT THOSE AT THE APEX OF THEFT AND CORRUPTION.
This is all staged acts by dpp to frustrate the election process. The hackers are part of the team, some printing bogus voters papers others having collected peoples ids and others being suspectef to burn tally centers. These are all work of a loser.
Atupele watha mapulani. Bwana ake asamuka kale ku Siteti hausi.
This is sad, however, DPP has also killed people in the name of utsogoleri. A few weeks ago, Bakili Muluzi hired people to kill Chilima so that his son could become VP. Politics is hasty if taken personally.
Lord have mercy. Kufuna utsogoleri mpaka kupha anthu?
Dzina lake ndani munthuyo
This is not authentic. Let us wait for the Police to report the investigations.
Nanga aja anakawapanga petrol bomb and 3 people of the same family died what is your comment? Nanga za ma Albino, naga Njauju? Nanga Chasowa, a college student? Nanga Lule? Nanga rape ya amai akwa Nsundwe? Nanga ma theft onse aja? Kufuna udindo kokhakokako ?