ACB  re-imposes restrictions to prevent theft of public property Malawi changes govt

Malawians intending to sell motor vehicles, houses and land will now have to seek clearance from the graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), before disposing off their property.

The Bureau, in a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Friday and signed by the ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba, states that effective Friday, 26 June, 2020, all applications for change of ownership of the abovementioned property will be submitted to its office for vetting and clearance before any change of ownership.

On February 5, 2018, ACB told the public that it had discontinued the vetting and clearance process. However, it emphasized that it could reintroduce the process where and when the need arises.

Ironically, the reintroduction of the restriction is coming at a time heads are expected to roll in the public service following the imminent change of administration at the Capital Hill.

It is expected that dozens of public officers, including Cabinet ministers and other senior government officials who are appointed by the President, will be shown exit doors when the Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera takes on the reins of power at the Capital Hill.

Probably, ACB might have sniffed attempts by public to take advantage of the change of leadership to steal from the public coffers.

“The ACB therefore wishes to inform members of the public that a formal communication on the reintroduction of the vetting and clearance process for applications for change of ownership of motor vehicles, houses and land, has been made to all the respective and relevant public institutions that deal with or process these types of applications,” says Matemba in the statement.

Matemba assures that ACB will do everything within its power to conduct the vetting and clearance process within 72 hours (three days) after receipt of a submission, to ensure that service delivery to members of the public is not interrupted.

He appealed to the heads or controlling officers of all the public institutions that deal with or process these types of applications to equally ensure that their officers are not creating unnecessary bottlenecks or hurdles to frustrate the vetting and clearance process, or take advantage of the process to demand money or other favours from applicants, or indeed indulge in any form of corrupt practices, as that will not be tolerated by the ACB.

ACB equally appeals to members of the public to desist from offering money or other favours to the concerned public officers in order to bypass or frustrate the vetting and clearance process by the bureau.

