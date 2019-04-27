Chilima calls for probe into award of K70bn Malawi military hospital project

Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima has called for a probe on how a contractor who bid US$105 for the construction of a military hospital has been left out by the government in favour of a bidder of US$206 million.

Chilima, who is also UTM Party presidential candidate in the May 21 elections, spilled the beans during a campaign rally at his home Nsipe in Ntcheu Saturday afternoon when he wound up his six day tour of Balaka and Ntcheu.

He wondered why government wants to give the contract for the military hospital to someone who bid US$100 million more.

“The highest bidder was at US$105 million and someone bid with US$100 million more and you want to give this contract to this person. Do you know that’s K70 billion what do you want to do with this money?” wondered Chilima.

He called for investigating bodies to do their job and it is not up to him to give them evidence.

“As for me, I will give this evidence when it’s necessary more especially after 21 May 2019,” said Chilima.

Malawi government plan to construct a modern military hospital for Malawi Defence Force where the facility will be equipped with an air ambulance at Kamjuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Construction of a hospital at the Kamuzu Barracks was one of the recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry into circumstances of the death of late President Bingu wa Mutharika in April of 2012.

Among others, the Justice Elton Singini inquiry observed that, referring a whole Head of State to a public hospital- as was the case with late Bingu wa Mutharika- compromised the president’s security and privacy.

Therefore, the Commission recommended that: “Government needs to construct or establish a presidential medical facility at the headquarters of the Malawi Defence Force in Lilongwe which is the seat of Government where the President regularly resides.”

In his speech at the rally, Chilima also wondered why investigating bodies are selective in investigating corruption cases in the country.

“Someone got K145 million as a donation to an account he solely signs and they did not investigate.

“There was also the Escom generators deal and the fuel that was stolen at Escom, this too was not investigated.

“And you want to investigate allegations that UTM wants to rig the elections when we all know that these allegations are not true,” said a highly charged Chilima.

Paulendo! Paulendo!

Chilima urged the people who registered to go and vote as he alleyed fears that the election will be rigged.

He said it is clear that DPP will be going out of government in the next three weeks.

“That is why they are making all these allegations that we want to rig the elections when we win on 21st May. But this will not happen we are working so hard, campaigning hard to win these elections not rig them,” said Chilima.

He led a chant of “Paulendo! Paulendo!” – meening its time to pack up and go for DPP.

The Nsipe rally marks the end of Chilima’s five-day marathon whistle stop tours in Ntcheu and Balaka.

