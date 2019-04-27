Silver beat Wanderers 1-0 in Airtel Top 8: Khuda draws first blood with crucial away goal

Silver Strikers tossed one leg into Airtel Top 8 Trophy semifinals as they edged Be Forward Wanderers 1-0 during the first leg of the knockout tournament played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, April 27 2017.

Striker of the moment, Khuda Muyaba drew the blood in the first half, when he ghosted into the box to shoot with anger after Wanderers defender on the right flank failed to stop him.

Muyaba’s goal was a body blow for the home giants from Blantyre, who failed to shoot on goal in the first 45 minutes as they failed to tick.

The Nomads had a few scoring chances in the first half and they forced their main strikers, Babatunde Adeboye and Zicco Mkanda to chase for the ball from the midfield.

Silver had another clear cut chance in the first half, which was wasted by Ghanaian striker Michael Tetteh.

A triple substitution of Kaziputa, Isaac Kaliat and Semion Singa , who paved way for Francisco Madinga, Felix Zulu and Francis Mkonda Tembo, was the turning point for the Nomads in the second half.

The three brought a new lease of life into the Nomads ’ fold and it was no wonder to see Madinga terrorizing the bankers defence, but their upfront was tightly marked by Yusuf Sherif.

The last four minutes plus another four minutes of added time were too little for the Nomads to salvage the much needed equalizer as the Bankers stood firm at the back to take a huge advantage into the second leg slated for 14th May 2019 in Lilongwe.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira conceded defeat after the whistle, lamenting the missed opportunities by his side.

“Our play was poor even our colleagues they did not play only that they utilised the only chance they had.

“We are not out yet, there is another 90 minutes in the second leg and we are capable of turning the tables,” said Mpinganjira.

His counterpart Lovemore Fazili said the 1-0 win had given his side a big advantage ahead of the second leg.

“Wanderers struggled and they had a few chances but the good thing for us is that they did not get a goal. We will make sure to finish the game in the second leg to make it even more difficult for them” said Fazili.

In another quarterfinal clash at Kasungu Stadium ,Karonga United failed to defend an away goal as they draw 1-1 against TN Stars.

