Silver beat Wanderers 1-0 in Airtel Top 8: Khuda draws first blood with crucial away goal

April 27, 2019

Silver Strikers tossed one leg into Airtel Top 8 Trophy semifinals as they edged  Be Forward Wanderers  1-0 during the first leg of the knockout tournament played at  Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, April  27 2017.

Wanderers have it all to do in second leg after Silver claimed a crucial away goal in this match action at Kamuzu Stadium.- Photo by Jeromy Kadewere

Striker of the moment, Khuda Muyaba  drew the blood in the first half, when he ghosted into the box to  shoot with anger  after  Wanderers defender on the right flank  failed to stop him.

Muyaba’s goal  was a body blow for the home  giants from Blantyre, who  failed to shoot on goal in the first 45 minutes as they failed to tick.

The  Nomads  had  a few  scoring chances in the first half  and  they forced their main strikers, Babatunde Adeboye and Zicco Mkanda to chase for the ball from the midfield.

Silver had another clear cut chance in the first half, which was wasted by Ghanaian striker Michael Tetteh.

A triple substitution of  Kaziputa, Isaac Kaliat and Semion Singa , who paved way for  Francisco Madinga, Felix Zulu and Francis Mkonda Tembo, was the turning point for the Nomads in the second half.

The three brought a new lease of life into the Nomads ’ fold and it was no wonder to see  Madinga  terrorizing the bankers defence, but their upfront was tightly marked by Yusuf   Sherif.

The last four minutes plus another four minutes of added time were too little for  the Nomads to salvage the much needed equalizer  as the Bankers stood firm at the back to take a huge advantage into the second leg slated for 14th May 2019 in Lilongwe.

Wanderers  coach Bob Mpinganjira  conceded defeat after the whistle, lamenting the missed opportunities by his side.

“Our play was poor even our colleagues they did not play only that they   utilised the only chance they had.

“We are not out yet, there is another 90 minutes in the second leg and we are capable of turning the tables,” said Mpinganjira.

His counterpart Lovemore Fazili  said  the 1-0 win had given his side a big advantage ahead of the second leg.

“Wanderers struggled and they  had a few  chances but the good thing for us is that they did not get a  goal. We will  make sure to finish the game  in the second leg to make it even more difficult for them” said Fazili.

In another quarterfinal clash at Kasungu  Stadium ,Karonga United failed to defend an away goal as they draw 1-1 against TN Stars.

 

