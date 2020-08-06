Chilima calls for revamp of Sector Working Groups 

State vice-president Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister of has called for the revamping of Sector Working Groups in the country.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, made the call Thursday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the launch of Malawi Growth Development Strategy (MGDS) III Mid-Term Review Report.

He said revamping of Sector Working Groups at National and District levels would propel the implementation of meaningful development using the country’s development plans.

Chilima urged National Planning Commission (NPC) and Ministry of Economic Planning and Development to work closely in revamping these sector working groups.

He said they should ensure that they are aligned to the new vision’s pillars and enablers.

“The key message being that we need all partners: State and non-state actors as well as development partners, to be pulling in the same direction,” the Vice President said.

He reiterated Tonse Alliance administration’s commitment to create a prosperous Malawi for all.

“We want a Malawi where development programmes and policies’ continuity is assured beyond political regimes for the good of the nation. This is because we have promised and will deliver on a better Malawi for our children and our grandchildren,” Chilima stated.

Chairperson for NPC, Prof Richard Mkandawire said this was the third of this series that begun in 2005 as the medium term strategies for operationalizing the Vision 2020.

He pointed out that MGDS has, therefore been the blueprint for our national development for the most part of democratic Malawi following the Malawi Poverty Reduction Strategy and Malawi Economic Growth Strategy of the early 2000s.

MGDS III defines its main focus as that of building a productive, competitive and resilient nation.

