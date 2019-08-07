Chilima cautions DPP against nepotism in Malawi army: Nundwe inauguration as Commander set for Thursday

The country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima has alleged that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is bringing a culture of nepotism in the rank and file of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Chilima said this when he addressed led protesters in Blantyre during the demonstrations organized by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah.

“I would like to warn DPP to spare the Malawi Defence Force of their culture of nepotism,” said Chilima, who was donning a military -styled camouflage.

The former corporate executive -turned-politician said the issues of nepotism being perpetrated by DPP in the army will be tackled at length next week – possibly at a public rally.

Chilima’s comments comes at the wake of reports that three top military officers are bing dispatched to foreign missions as attaches.

They include Major General Paul Phiri, who holds a PhD and has risen through the ranks from a military cadet to a Major General. Another one is Colonel Swithun Mchungula, who also enrolled as a military cadet and possesses highest military qualifications. Mchungula has been commandant of Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) and was recently appointed chief of staff, a position he has held just for a week before he was informed that he has been deployed to foreign mission.

Also deployed to the country’s foreign mission is Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, the chief of Legal Services in the military having risen from a legal officer and holds a PhD.

And President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has also promoted Colonel Blaise George Saenda to the rank of Brigadier in the army.

Recently, Mutharika also appointed the Tri-Service Commanders of MDF in line with Section 4 of the Defence Force Act (2018).

Mutharika appointed Major General Alick Bentry Mhone as Army Commander ( Landed Forces) while the deputy army commander ( Landed Forces) is Brigadier General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.

The President also appointed Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga as Airforce Commander while Deputy Airforce Commander is Brigadier General Ian MacLeod Chirwa.

Brigadier General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda was appointed Maritime Force Commander with Colonel Richard Tobias Chagonapanja as Deputy Maritime Force Commander.

The Commander of MDF remains General Vincent Nundwe with Lieutenant General Clement Namangale as Deputy Commander.

Nundwe replaced General Griffin Spoon Phiri who was reassigned as national security adviser on June 21.

Meanwhile, Nundwe will be inaugurated as the 13th Malawian to lead MDF as commander, at a ceremony where Phiri will hande over the sword and medal of command at Army Headquarters in Lilongwe on Thursday .

Traditionally, the outgoing MDF commander personally hands over the sword, and the rites are set for Kamuzu Barracks Parade Ground in Lilongwe.

A statement from MDF signed by Lieutenant Fatsani Pheletu seen by Nyasa Times, states that the ceremony will take place from 2pm, followed by a reception at Kamuzu Barracks Officers’ Mess.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :