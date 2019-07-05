Chilima, Chakwera, Mtambo marked for arrest: Malawi police coy to effect ‘orders from above’
President Peter Mutharika was furious on Thursday when he learnt of violence and looting and ordered Police to arrest immediate past Vice President and UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera over demonstrations calling for the resignation of beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah.
The protesters were seen burning tyres and smashing statues erected on the roundabout near Sunbird Capital while some vandalised Spar shop at City Centre and stole assorted merchandise, predominantly alcoholic beverages and food items.
Mutharika is said to have ordered Police Deputy Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa to arrest the two and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairman Timothy Mtambo, whose organization is organizing the demonstration which turned ugly especially in Mzuzu where some buildings were set on fire.
Inside sources at Area 30 Police Headquarters confided to Nyasa Times that Mwapasa in turn ordered Lilongwe Police Station Officer-in-Charge James Mthali who could not take the order.
“Mthali told them that arresting Chilima, Chakwera and Mtambo will just fuel and breed more trouble for police officers especially those residing in commercial areas,” said the source.
Another government source also corroborated the story saying a visibly angry and disturbed Mutharika ordered Police to arrest the trio accusing them for a fueling violence through the demonstrations.
“Mutharika wants these three arrested and said he doesn’t want any excuses, that was his clear order,” said an impeccable source.
However, the three have been calling demonstrators to demonstrate peacefully and asked Police to arrest anyone who will be found looting and vandalizing property as the demonstrations are ‘peaceful’.
Speaking to an estimated 4 000 protesters at the vigils on Thursday, Chilima stressed that people should exercise their right to demonstrate and not fear anything as the National Anthem states.
“Let us demonstrate peacefully without fear,” said Chilima, who was dressed in black combat regalia while his wife, Mary, was clad in a black T-shirt inscribed Osaopa (No Fear).
Added Chilima: “We are not going to relent. We are going to fight until we see where the vote of Malawians went.”
Chakwera, who finished second as per results announced by MEC, also said he will not let justice on the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections be concealed.
HRDC first organized the demonstrations on June 20, 2019 calling for Ansah to resign who vehemently refused to resign in an exclusive television interview with Zodiak TV a week ago.
The CSOs then organized another set of demonstrations and vigils on Thursday and Friday across the country to force Ansah to resign over the way she handled the May 21 tripartite elections.
Voting in the tripartite elections took place on May 21 in 5 002 polling stations nationwide and DPP President Peter Mutharika was declared a winner seven days after the voting, securing his second five-year term.
The results have, however, been challenged by Mutharika’s main contenders, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party, who have called for the nullification of the presidential poll, arguing some anomalies were overlooked.
The two parties have both filed their cases at the High Court in Lilongwe whose hearing starts on July 29.
The polarised electorate has led Mutharika—who won the presidency with 38.5 percent of the vote—to face questions of legitimacy not just from his challengers, but also from influential groups such as the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) who say he has carried the day in an election that lacked credibility.
PAC has also endorsed the demonstrations.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Mutharika is the commander in chief of the police, you are telling me that he can give an order & someone junior can decide to disobey & still keep his job?
President ukakhala ofatsa kwambiri anthu amakutola heavy. I wish Mutharika would be like Yoweri Kaguta M7 of Uganda. Abuluzi amenewa sakanayelekeza kupanga zimenezi. Mr President, you better be abit militant and bit democratic. Don’t be too democratic, this is Africa not America.
Mr MBAVAA first n foremost you need to get furious with your own dpp thugs n looters who have been on looting rampant since 2014. You need to get furious with your barbaric cadets who terrorize people and insult women. When it comes to disciplining your bootlicking thugs n thieves then you are ALL QUIET. What bloody nonsense is this? SO DONT EVEN DARE TO GO THAT ROUTE…. TAKE 1 SIMPLE ADVISE FROM ME MR. APM….. YOU GOT NOTHINGTO LOSE … THROW IN YOUR TOWEL N ENJOY PEACEFUL RETIREMENT. If u become state witness and help the country recover all… Read more »
kaotcheni MBC and beat up their staff in their homes including those that work for MACRA. Muyambire Itaye
Arresting these guys will be deadly as the president does not know the air outside state house is not conducive now,
Mwapasa panga wekha zimenezi, osaphetsa anzako
I really wonder how our Policing is done in my poor country Malawi. Why would our Police always take orders from above and not from the law? I guess such needs would have been derived from he law other than from ‘above’ We need to professionalize our Police like how it is done in developed countries. Taking orders from ‘above’ whoever the above is would tarnish the image of the Police who are otherwise supposed to be neutral and professionals.
That’ll just be be his last mistake nothing adds morale to protestors than arresting leaders…He of all people should know as after MPS arrested him on treason charges during JB’s rule it only increased morale among his supporters it helped getting him elected in ’14
The 61.5% of the population will give you problems once these leaders of different groups are arrested. You better trade very carefully on this one because it will add another target to the current demand for a simply Jane Ansah’s resignation
Why did this 61.5% not join hands before elections? They are now uniting after the vote.
I used to impress on my political science students at the university, at Chichiri, in the 1970s that tippex is very expensive. I would love to meet them today.