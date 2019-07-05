Lilongwe bus depot renovations excite commuters

Commuters who normally use the Lilongwe Bus Depot have expressed happiness with the renovations currently underway at the main bus terminal in the capital city.

The depot which was an eye sore, had been in a state of disrepair with security walls crumbling, bus shelters getting rusty, toilets in unusable state and even surrounding roads full of potholes.

But a visit to the deport on Thursday revealed a different picture with the walls reconstructed and painted, new toilets being constructed andthe road being repaired.

Various travelers we spoke to said they could have preferred if the depot was moved to another spacious place but still the renovations were very welcome.

“This place was built a long time ago and it was being neglected. Imagine part of the walls were crumbling on their own, the toilets are filthy and even the shelters could not provide enough shield especially when it is raining. Now that renovations have started we hope they will be completed soon,” said Ntcheu-based Chipiliro Phiri.

Another commuter Benson Gwanyasa of Dowa said it was relief that a new toilet building is being built and the bus shelters have also been given attention because hundreds of people pass through the depot on a daily basis.

An official from National Bus Company the establishments which oversees Wenela, Lilongwe and Mzuzu bus terminals said the new toilet building will also have shower rooms and a changing to cater for travellers who normally want to change clothes in transit.

National Bus Company Managing Director Leston Mulli is on record to have said that the company would spend millions of Kwacha to make the depot user friendly.

