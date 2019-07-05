Lulu in ‘Chitenje Night’ show during Independence Day

Firebrand musician Lulu alias Lawrence Khwisa has organised a special show during the July 6 independence celebrations, dubbed ‘Chitenje Night’, in which he wants to bring together families as they honour the day.

The show is scheduled to take place at Bingu International Conference centre, Umodzi Park in the capital Lilongwe from 6 o’clock in the evening.

Apart from musical events of such nature, 6 July in Malawi is marked with flag hosting ceremonies, patriotic speeches, military parades and various celebratory public events it is also common to spend it bonding with one’s family and friends.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Lulu said he has done his homework and he is ready to give the best performance.

“This is very special day for us as a country, we need to come together and reflect on what we have achieved in the past years, but i thought it would be exciting with music that is why i have organised this event.

“It will be a night full of fun, people should come in large numbers and see how i do my music and charges are K14, 000 per head,” he said

According to Lulu, the event has also been organised as a warm up for his ‘better in your arms ‘album launch scheduled for September this year at the same venue.

He further said, he named the show ‘Chitenje night’ considering that Chitenje also portrays the identity of Malawians.

