Chilima challenges Malawi presidential candidates to televised debates

Vice President and leader of UTM Saulos Chilima has challenged fellow presidential aspirants in the May 21 elections to a live televised debate so that the electorate hear plans of aspiring candidates in transforming the country.
Addressing his first rally of the year at his home village Njewa Primary school Ground in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chilima called on responsible bodies to organize the presidential debate in English, Chichewa or even Tumbuka so that presidential candidates articulate their vision for the country.
“I am ready for such a debate. This will be a platform where Malawians should appreciate what thosecontesting for the top position of president has in store for them.
“ Even if they say we should debate in Yao, I will have someone to teach me Yao,” said Chilima to the huge crowd that attended the rally.
He said Malawians are expecting presidential candidates to give the electorates workable policies that will give them a better life than castigating each other.
In the same vein, Chilima asked his UTM supporters to stop castigating other political leaders saying people need to hear facts not castigation.
“The other day I had to respond to what the MCP leader and his boys were saying about me, they deliberately wanted to mislead the people so I had to set the record straight,” said Chilima of his remarks on New Year’s Eve at a rally at Kauma in Lilongwe that MCP will never win an election.
During the rally at Njewa, most UTM speakers which included former First Lady Callista Mutharika, new catch from MCP Jessie Kabwila went on the offensive attacking MCP.
But Chilima pleaded with his supporters to stop castigating other politicians saying with the 139 days before the elections, they need to tell and convince people why they should vote for the UTM.
“I know we are all angry with what was said by MCP, but let’s tame our anger. Let us tell people about our good policies that will make their life better when they vote for us in few months time. Izo zamveka and I am sure amva amenewo, lets concentrate telling our facts to the people,” said Chilima.
The Vice President also condemned the brutal murder of a man with albinism – Yasin Kwenda Phiri in Nkhata Bay on New Year’s Eve in front of his young seven-year-old son.
“This is brutal and this is witchcraft at its best and for how long are we going to be talking about brutal murder of people with albinism? When I talk about this people think I want to score cheap political points but we need to protect all our people including those with albinism,” said Chilima.
Political commentators who spoke to Nyasa Times have welcomed the call for public debate for presidential hopefuls, saying democracy relies on the participation of the people and that no political leader should shrink from the chance to engage more fully with the public and to test their arguments in debate.
It will be interesting to see head-to-head meetings of Chilima and President Peter Mutharika and even the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera.
I think now gouna do the correct thing on debates after failing in an interview with Zenas Badawi.He always think is brighter than everybody on issues.Empty tins make so much noise,uzakhumudwa,central region is for MCP,the south is for DPP.
Uyu, akuti “Straight Talking” olo “HARDtalk” Chilima ndi mwana; let him debate by himself.
As the new kid, really a kid, on the block, he has everything to gain by being in company of major political figures in Malawi. Even UDF’s Atupele can best Chilima in a debate; and that’s something.
Chilima would probably show up after downing a few glasses of wine, and just embarrass the whole debate. Malawians are not ready for a goon show.
Number 1 kukana akhala Peter Muntharika. Nanga adzikachita promise chani poti akulamulira kale. Komanso lilaka lache lija mmmmm silingachite debate!
I used to believe this boy called Chilima BUT now I can see that he is not mature indeed. Let him go back to drawing bord. All what I hear from his speeches is anger, frustrations and power hungry. At first he used to attack DPP and after realising that MCP is taking over he has now resorted to attacking MCP. Mr Chilima the suicide you are committing is the approach you have taken in forming your party: your party is full of frustrated gurus from other parties including yourself and those around you are those who brought pains into… Read more »
Siyani kuzimva kut mmadziwa Kulankhula.nkhani ndi kuchita osati pakamwa..pakamwa ndi a pa atambwali ngati iwe..analipo odziwa kulankhula koma zinazkanika..
I second this proposal your Excellency. Tione kuti Mwamuna ndi ndani ene Ali ready to lead us
Very unfortunate, people will be able to hear what Chilima, Chakwera, JB, Atupele will be saying, koma the debate will be boring coz Mtchona satha kuyankhula ndiye eee enafe kumva kuzativuta. This 81 year old APM is the worst president Malawi has ever had eishiii, boring and clueless
YES ! TAKE THEM HEAD ON !!
In “setting up the record straight” Chilima ended up with disparaging language against Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP. Bloviatingly saying they are punny and will never win an election. I wonder what a presidential debate with such an impunity impregnated and arrogant chap would turn out to be. A contest of arrogance between an immature and mature leaders?
All those raries were attended by MCP members who felt disrespected. They are angry that one this group UTM came castigate their leader. That’s what people are saying. My pick is that no vote for Chilima from Lilongwe… continue that way… more gain for Chakwera.