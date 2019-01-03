2 children drown in pond in Mangochi, man drowns in Ntchisi

Two children aged between four and three have drowned in a pond in Mangochi as police are warning parents to take care of their children in this rainy season.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida said Rafida Kazembe (4) and Aisha Mtewa (3) were found floating in a pond, dead on December 31 2018 around 2PM.

“Postmortem from Mangochi District Hospital show that the two children died of suffocation,” said Maida.

According to Maida, uncle to the deceased, Mtewa Mdala, told police that on this day, his two nieces were reported missing which prompted the family ti strat searching for them.

“We found their bodies floating in a nearby pond,” Mndala said.

Police spokesman then urged parents to ensure the safety of their children in this rainy season, saying parents should always be inquisitive to find out the whereabouts of their children.

The children hailed from Ngoli village in chief Mponda’s area in Mangochi.

Elsewhere, police confirmed that a man identified as Kasita Mandala, 69, died in Ntchisi after drowning in Lifuliza River after being swept away by water.

The incident also happened on Devecember 31, 2018 when the deceased was coming from Ntchisi Forest Reserve where he went to pick mushroom.

Mandala, of Jabundule Village, Traditional Authority Kasakula in the district was discovered around 2PM by some boys who were playing on the river bank who reported the matter to police.

