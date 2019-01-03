Chakwera ‘not bothered’ with retirement package as opposition chief: ‘I want to build a new Malawi’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition in Parliament has brushed off criticism from his rival, UTM party president and State Vice President Saulos Chilima for ridiculing his lack of retirement benefits as opposition chief.
Chakwera said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that he was not really very bothere by what others had to say about him, hitting back at Chilima that he has stopped pretending to be a servant leader and described him as a leader who wants to secure personal benefits from taxes even though he is not working in the interest of Malawians.
During a UTM rally in Lilongwe on Monday, Chilima advised Chakwera to stop attacking him saying opposition political parties are not a threat to his political career.
“The position of Leader of Opposition has no retirement package. The one currently holding this position must mind his own business. He must immediately stop insulting us,” Chilima said.
Chakwera in his statement, however, said he is not worried about the lack of retirement package as he is serving Malawians who also do not have such benefits.
“I want to build a new Malawi in which the millions of you who have no retirement packages are not seen as fools.
“In which those of you who send your children to government schools are not denied the opportunities only available to the few who send their wards to private schools,” he said.
Chakwera added that he is a humble Man of God who has never needed or clung to a government office to sustain himself.
He encouraged Malawians to vote for him in this year’s elections because he is not seeking office for personal benefits or gain.
“Fellow Malawians, you will be amazed at how you and I will – together – transform that office to serve rather than ridicule those ‘not holding pensionable positions.
“We will finally have a servant leader whose focus is for you, your parents and children to start prospering together and retire with a package of your own,” he said.
Malawians will go to vote for president, members of Parliament and Ward Councillors on May 21 2019.
Both Chakwera and Chilima are strong challengers to front-runner President Peter Mutharika who seeks a second and manadatory final five term of office.
I think bwana chakwera should stop castgating others , apatu ayamba kumvesa chisoni yet he is the one who started it all. Please do unto others what you would want them to do unto you as the Bible teaches.
“Am not worried about the lack of retirement package as am serving Malawians who do not also have such benefits”……..I like these wise words from my MCP President.
Bwana musadandaule naye Chilima yu amayankhula ataledzera. Paja akamapita kumsonkhano imakhala kuti the whole podium is drunk except Manganya.
The selfless leader has spoken. Those with ears have heard. Besides, I have not heard Chakwera mentioning Chilima at his rallies. If it is other officials mentioning his name then let his lieutenants respond to that other than the whole party leader making a mountain out of an ant hill.
Bwanji ku Assemblies munaninkhidwa ka retirement? Nde musakafune ku ndale?
Chakwera was spot on on this. this young man is useless and wants to cling to the trappings of the office because he knows he will fail to win the elections and wants to have something to hang on. He was lying to us that he left a well paying job at airtel but the truth of the matter is that he was about to be dismissed for gloss incompetence.
Chilima ur so stupid, kukhala ndi retirement package ikhale nkhani? Ukuonetsa kuti iwe uli ndi dyera unalowa ndale kufuna retirement package. Ngati wina alibe ma benefits amenewo chisakhale chifukwa popeza tonsefe ma ordinary citizens tilibe zimenezo.
Yes bwana Chakwera that is well said. Millions of Malawians are behind you. I would like to remind Chilima that on ethical grounds he does not deserve any retirement package. He will retire from doing what if I may ask? Only in legal basis he will receive his retirement package and he must indeed retire because he looks tired. A young man with wisdom and focus is indeed a baby!!!
Ukanapanga transform za mulungu first zimene zinakulephela. Koma muli njala ya u President etiiii. Yesani kupangaa chipani China osati cha Congress cha mbiri yanyasi IJA.
Chilima is contradicting himself. I thought he will introduce retirement/social security plan for Malawi citizens of 65 and above? So why would Dr Chakwera worry about retirement benefits when at the end of the day every citizen will have them? After all maybe 90% of Malawians do not have retirement benefits so this is an insult to the majority of Malawians. Chilima’s mentality is the reason most politicians enrich themselves with taxpayers money. Making sure they are well off before leaving office!
Komanso inu a Chakwera moti mwanayo wakupatsani phuma kungokuyankhani kamodzi kokha pazomwe nokha mumamunena mpaka BP yanu yakwera on a Chakwera? Haahahahahhaha