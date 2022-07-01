Chilima claims Political Alliance agreement includes rotational Presidency

Vice President Saulos Chilima has revealed the much guarded contents of Tonse Alliance agreement between President Lazarus Chakwera and him, saying the two had a gentleman’s agreement to have rotational Presidency.

Addressing the nation, Chilima said the agreement stated that Chakwera be president for one term while Chilima goes for Presidency during the 2025 election.

However, an examination of the Political Alliance agreement whose copy Nyasa Times has is not explicit about Chilima’s claims.

“Subject to the decision of the national executive committees or conventions, as the case may be, of UTM and MCP, the presidential candidate during the fresh election shall not be the presidential candidate during the immediate next election and shall cede the candidacy to the running mate during the fresh election,” reads Clause 3.1.4 of the Political Alliance agreement.

Chilima said the Alliance should be terminated if other partners feel they were sole winners during the 2020 election.

According to Chilima, it was agreed during the formation of their alliance with MCP that they will be equal partners and that President Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima will support each other in their 10-year agreement for each of them to lead one term.

He has hinted that while the option to break the alliance is there in case there is a break-away from the promises made, it would be unfair to Malawians who trusted and voted for them. He has also said, if that option is reached, then there will have to be fresh elections which would not be right, as Malawians gave him and President Chakwera, a duty to govern the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!