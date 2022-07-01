Chakwera vows to protect independence of judges

July 1, 2022 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
President Lazarus Chakwera has vowed to promote and protect the independence of judges and courts on Friday when he presided over the swearing in ceremony of four Supreme Court judges at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Newly sworn in Justices of Appeal
Chakwera called on the new justices to serve with integrity and not be driven by political opinion or popularity whilst encouraging them to be brave and only be moved by the Constitution as they serve on the bench.
He promised to not publicly criticise  court decisions saying he values the independence of the Judiciary hence his commitment to respect court decisions.
The four judges are:
  • Sylvester Kalembera
  • Dingiswayo Madise
  • Rowland Mbvundula
  • Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
High Court allows Nankhumwa to join DPP rebel MPs Leader of Opposition case

The High Court in Blantyre has allowed embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to join his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)...

Close