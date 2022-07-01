Chakwera vows to protect independence of judges

President Lazarus Chakwera has vowed to promote and protect the independence of judges and courts on Friday when he presided over the swearing in ceremony of four Supreme Court judges at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Chakwera called on the new justices to serve with integrity and not be driven by political opinion or popularity whilst encouraging them to be brave and only be moved by the Constitution as they serve on the bench.

He promised to not publicly criticise court decisions saying he values the independence of the Judiciary hence his commitment to respect court decisions.

The four judges are:

Sylvester Kalembera

Dingiswayo Madise

Rowland Mbvundula

Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga.

