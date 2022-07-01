High Court allows Nankhumwa to join DPP rebel MPs Leader of Opposition case

The High Court in Blantyre has allowed embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to join his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rebel Members of Parliament who are challenging the appointment of Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition.

Justice Mandala Mambulasa of Blantyre High Court has since ordered that the case in which Nankhumwa had filed at the Blantyre High Court be transferred to Lilongwe to be consolidated with Civil Cause number 192 of 2022, in which 22 DPP MPs filed against Chaponda and the DPP who are first and second defendants respectively.

Making his determination at the High Court in Blantyre on Nankhumwa’s application, Justice Mambulasa said the claimant was already reinstated by order of an injunction at Lilongwe District registry by Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on 28th June 2022, with the notice of hearing on the same.

“This therefore mean, Dr. Nankhumwa’s case file will be transferred to Lilongwe High Court, to be considerate with the MPs case and must be disposed off by the same Judge,” Justice Mambulasa.

Hearing is set to commence on 7th July 2022 at the High Court in Lilongwe.

