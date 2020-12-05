Chilima cracks whip on project deadlines, starts monitoring tour

December 5, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Picture him in his boots, khaki trousers and shirt, sleeves rolled up and in a heated debate with officials why the Salima Solar project is taking long to complete or why the construction of three Teacher Training Colleges is moving at snail’s pace in Chikwawa. He then gives them a deadlines, saying Malawians have waited for too long.

Chilima to track down progress of various public projects

This will be exactly the mood of Vice President Saulos Chilima this week when he goes on the ground to track down progress of various public projects in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning and  Development and Public Sector Reforms, according to a program that Nyasa Times has seen.

During the visits, Chilima wants to appreciate the state of implementation and progress made against planned implementation as well as hold discussions with authorities to understand the challenges being encountered.

“Yes, I can confirm about the visits. He wants things to move with speed and he is going on the ground to appreciate progress or challenges being encountered,” said Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri in a brief interview on Saturday.

It is expected that Chilima’s first visit will be Nkhotakota on Monday morning to follow up on the progress of the Msulira-Nkhotakota Road before proceeding to Salima to visit the Salima Solar project that can free up the district from the national grid.

On Tuesday he will be at  Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar)

where a number projects are taking place aimed at achieving financial stability for the University. Later in the afternoon the same day, Chilima will check progress of the National Cancer Centre.

The Vice President is also expected to track progress of Mponela Community Hospital and Ntcheu-Tsangano-Mwanza road before proceeding to the southern region to check progress on the construction of Marka-Nsanje road, Shire Valley Transformation programme in Chikwawa where he will also check progress on the construction of three Teacher Training Colleges.

In Thyolo, Chilima will track progress on the construction of an Industrial Park at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Ndata Farm in Thyolo as well as the progress on the construction of District Commissioner’s offices.

In Chiradzulu he will monitor the construction of Thumbwe Secondary School as well as construction of a lecture theatre at Magomero college.

The progress tracking campaign will also take Chilima to Blantyre where he will appreciate progress on the Blantyre Bypass road, expansion and rehabilitation of the Polytechnic and construction of new Blantyre police station.

Bridget Scotch
Bridget Scotch
5 hours ago

I wish the VP could come to North and see how Sawa Group is frustrating Tonse Alliance government ego for efficiency and effectiveness and see how people in Mzuzu city are being persecuted by NRWB where areas like Geisha, Area 4, Mchengautuba and Hilltop are staying 7 days without running water.
The upgrade project is being poorly managed and Sawa Group is acting as if they are the boss of the government as client.
I don’t know if there is a minister response for water management or which ever ministry this falls under.

1
Reply
Pulo
Pulo
7 hours ago

Moral decay

0
Reply
Mswahili mambo
Mswahili mambo
7 hours ago

The young man wants to transform Malawi, if those people wanted Chimulirenge to be a Vice President for Malawi they can forget because there was nothing good that he was going to do for our country.

-2
Reply
444444No
444444No
9 hours ago

Akuyendeleni,if you have anything to say tell him the program has been realised.
Ine akandipeza i will tell the reasons.
Kudya katatu anthu akhuta heavy instead of working they are busy rapping young girls.
Boma siikulipila etc

0
Reply
goodson
goodson
11 hours ago

how about duty free week. Universal subsidy. etc

3
Reply
Mulopwana
Mulopwana
11 hours ago

Control specification and pay on payyment certificates on time basi. Not alot contractor want to be on site for a long time. Then u r not a business man

1
Reply
Robert bushiri
Robert bushiri
11 hours ago

This alliance is wicked

3
Reply
Chekweche Ngozo
Chekweche Ngozo
9 hours ago
Reply to  Robert bushiri

This is another useless guy, the whole Tonse Alliance government has decimally failed. Zitsiru za anthu okuba

2
Reply
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
Hate it or take it but it's a fact
7 hours ago
Reply to  Chekweche Ngozo

Iweyo ndamene wakubawe usali 5yrs sipano ungayambe kuzikhweza ndi chingwe

-2
Reply
