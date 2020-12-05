Musician George Mkandawire remains arrive in Malawi for burial

Remains of musician George Mkandawire who died in Zambia on Wednesday are expected to arrive in the country Saturday.

Former Musicians Union of Malawi President Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango said has said that the funeral service for Mkandawire will take place at Robins Park in Blantyre.

One of the country’s greatest musicians and that will be laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre on Monday, according to Mhango.

Mkandawire died in Zambia after taking a long sabbatical leave in music.

He was born in 1974, from Nkombezi village in Rumphi district. The artist rose to stardom in the early 2000’s after releasing albums such as Ulendo.

Lately he went into a music hibernation only to resurface last year with news that he had signed for Major 1 Records which is owned by Prophet Shephard Bushiri.

His relatives said he was about to release a gospel album at the time of his death.

