Chilima encourages Catholic faithful to honour ‘Tithe’

The need to intensify sensitization on Biblical messages amongst Christian and non-Christian faithful regarding the role Tithe plays in the Catholic Church, cannot be overemphasized, the country’s second citizen has said.

State vice-president Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima stressed the point on Friday night when he presided over the 2018 Blantyre Archdiocese Dinner & Dance Fundraising Function held at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

“Let me wholeheartedly applaud everyone gathered here tonight, for your inward participation and attendance towards this year’s Fundraising Function aimed at meeting tuitions, upkeep, book and library-accessory needs for the seminaris at the Major Seminaries, Kachebere and Saint Peters; including the Kasina Reformation Centre.

“Just as the State President advocates in us the spirit of love, patriotism, hard work and integrity, I equally value the fundraising function like this one, because all proceeds levied here shall go a long way towards catering for various needs and requirements for those attending priesthood doctrines in the aforementioned seminaries, as this time around, more international aid taps for them were closed few years back,” Vice President Chilima clarified.

The Vice President was quick to remind the gathering that the event coincided with ‘The Ash Wednesday’ and Valentine’s Day, but nevertheless the vital importance of raising funds towards the priesthood ministry was very significant for the Catholic Church nationwide.

On this note, Chilima urged both Catholic and non Catholic members to value the impact of ‘Tithe’ in the Church’s activities, considering that the yearly collections from the Tithe do not sufficiently meet all the needs of the Church such as facilitating studies for those in major seminaries and Kasina Reformation Centre.

The Vice President therefore said it is the responsibility of every faithful in the Church to strictly observe the impact of the ‘Tithe,’ saying, fundraising function “like this one” is meant to beef up the noble needs in the Catholic Church.

He said no one could stop the fundraising activities towards the common good, and as such he shall at all cost advocate for the importance of Tithe to every member during the event that is held annually.

Chilima pointed out that the Blantyre Archdiocese was previously fully sponsored and funded by the international donors, but such an opportunity is no longer enjoyed amongst the current seminaris who really need tuition fees.

“Therefore, it must be instilled and inculcated into every church member to fully participate in the annual fundraising activities to add up to what is collected through the “Tithe’.

Earlier, The Blantyre Archdiocese Vicar General, Father Boniface Tamani, expressed the need for every devout Catholic member to value the importance of contributing ten percent of one’s total earnings towards LORD’s activities.

The Vicar General cited K170, 000 as the sum needed to meet the needs of just a single student per term.

“It’s high time we all woke up “from slumber”- there are just numerous outstanding projects to be attended to; but in the absence of adequate ‘Tithe’ all the intended projects will remain in the pipe line.

“I therefore, call upon all those charged with the authority in the Church to encourage all the members to embrace the spirit of paying Tithe so that the ‘begging spirit’ becomes a thing of the past,” added the Vicar General.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :