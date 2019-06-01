Chilima files in court to annul presidential results: To kick off mega ‘Thank you’ political rallies

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has filed at High Court a case to have results of the presidential elections held on May 21 nullified and says he will soon kick off what he calls mega ‘thank you’ political rallies across the country.

Chilima, President Peter Mutharika’s immediate past veep came in third with a with 1,107,369 (20.24%)

In a brief statement, Chilima, who quit the ruling party last year, citing rampant corruption says he will criss cross the country again to address Malawians but said dates and time would be communicated later.

The mega ‘thank you’ political rallies come at a time when party legal team have gone to the High Court to seek a rerun of the May 21 highly contentious tripartite election.

The 10 month old UTM managed to get four parliamentary seats out of 193 and 39 councillors out of 400.

Malawians writing in social media said Chilima had done a campaign never seen before in the history of the country.

On May 21, 74% of the 6,859,570 registered voters cast their votes in what was largely an incident-free polling day. Chilima however had to wait at least 40 minutes before he could vote, because his name had been transferred from his official polling station.

President Peter Mutharika in his inaugural speech urged the southern African nation to move on.

Mutharika, who now has a mandate to serve his second and final term, said that “whether you voted for us or not, I am still your president”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :