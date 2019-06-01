Mutharika issue stern warning to saboteurs in civil service

President Peter Mutharika says he will fire any civil servant found frustrating and sabotaging government business due to political party affiliation.

Mutharika, who now has a mandate to serve his second and final term, issued the warning on Friday during his inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Malawi leader saod he is aware that every civil servant has the right to belong to a political party of their choice including the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that the decision does not guarantee them to frustrate government business.

“If you belong to DPP, you have no right to think that you are above the law and frustrate government business or to be defiant to your superiors in the name of belonging to a ruling party.

“We will count it as indiscipline and we will fire you. Let us separate government business from politics,” cautioned Mutharika.

The Malawi leader then said his government is doing everything possible to have a disciplined public service system that functions with efficiency in serving government and private sector.

“Let me emphasize on the need for discipline in the public service. The honeymoon of the last five years is over I want to see a strong disciplined mechanism and tough enforcement of public service regulations,” said Mutharika.

