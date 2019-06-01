Mutharika vows to develop Malawi in his final term: Calls for soul-searching, ‘negative mind-set is like flat tyre’

President Peter Mutharika has once again promised to develop the country by improving the agricultural production and directly increase exports.

Mutharika made the proclamation at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Friday during his second inauguration as President of Malawi after winning the 2019 tripartite elections.

The President said in the next five years, he would focus on empowering the Malawi agricultural and industrial cooperation to finance local industries and provide affordable loans to farmers.

Mutharika believes it is only when farmers are empowered economically that they will seriously engage in agribusiness and increase their production that can therefore enable the country to be more of an exporting than importing nation.

“In the past five years we laid foundation for high and broad based economic growth, we fixed broken economy and started job creation and created productive environment for businesses.

“We have delivered unprecedented infrastructure development and we delivered more than any government has done in the history of the country. However, we will in the next five years prioritise production,” said Mutharika.

Other than improving the agriculture sector, the Malawi leader also promised to do away with the issue of power outages.

He said for the country’s economy to grow, there was need to decisively improve on power production.

Mutharika boasted of the much investment his government has made in the energy sector and said very soon Malawians would no longer experience power shortages.

“We have generated growth of the private sector by improving economic conditions that favour new businesses. While we pursue foreign direct investment program, we are determined to promote local businesses to grow more than ever.

“We will enforce laws ensuring that 60 percent of government procurement goes to local investors and empower home grown businesses by giving them tax breaks and removing burden regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has appealed to Malawians to unite and concentrate on developing the nation.

He said Malawi is a blessed country with abundant resources but it is rather the people who are poor hence emphasized on the need for people to change their mind-set.

“Let us agree that our first problem is our mind-set. We must undertake a serious soul-searching to redefine our mind-set. A negative mind-set is like a flat tyre you can’t go anywhere unless you change it. Let us agree on a Malawi we want with a growing economy and where life is better for everyone,” appealed Mutharika.

The President concluded his speech with promise to improve education and the health sector, continue with social protection programs such as social cash transfer and the fertiliser subsidy as well as the malata and cement subsidy.

