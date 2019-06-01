Political violence returns to Lilongwe

An irate mob has damaged a head teachers house and smashed his vehicle at Kabudula in Lilongwe after accusing him of helping a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) win an election.

This happened when Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president was calling for calm after days of violence in the cenral region following the declaration by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that President Peter Mutharika had won the election.

Police are confirming that the head teacher’s house at Mdyanyama primary school in Lilongwe has been damaged whilst his car has been smashed by the irate villagers.

However, the police said they could give details after visiting the area.

During his inaugural speech, President Mutharika said supporters of his DPP have been victims of political violence.

He cited the beating of DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi and others as examples of political violence victims.

Mutharika accused civil rights groups and human rights defenders of failing to condemn such acts perpetrated by the opposition.

He however asked DPP supporters not to revenge and retaliate, saying Malawi is a peaceful country.

The 78-year-old won a second term with 38% of the vote to Chakwera’s 35%.

On the other hand, Chakwera called on Malawians to protest, alleging irregularities.

The court this week threw out an injunction he obtained to briefly stop the electoral commission from releasing final voting results where he had sought a partial recount.

