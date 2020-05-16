Chilima goes to town on Muluzi: Attacks Malawi ex-president, condemns campaign using religion

Vice President Salous Chilima has strongly condenmed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly using religion in their campaign to divide Malawians.

Chilima issued the warning at Kasungu boma on Saturday where he addressed an opposition alliance rally.

He said he has evidence that DPP/UDF alliance is misleading people by telling them that Tonse Alliance will abolish Islam if voted into power.

” Malawians are tired of liars and corrupt leaders. Malawi is not for one tribe or family. Do not divide people by using religion in your campaign,” said Chilima.

Chilima said Malawians are tired of divisive politics and want an issue based campaign.

” Malawians will vote for honest and visionery leaders. Let us tell people our plans to uplift their lives than dividing them on religious lines,” he said.

He also condenmed former President Bakili Muluzi for threatening him after the Veep exposed his underhand tactics to ferment violence against the opposition in the eastern region.

Chilima said it is not false to say that Muluzi is answering a K1.7 billion corruption cases in the court and that between 2002 and 2003 he received USD 500,000 from tobacco countries in the country to favour their wishes against the expectations of farmers to get better prices at the tobacco aution floors.

UTM Sectretary General Patricia Kaliati also touched on the claims by Chilima that DPP/UDF are advancing religion during their campaign to divide the country.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central said people of Kasungu have suffered under the DPP government as people received very few coupons and there are no drugs in hospitals in the district.

He said previous governments have been making empty promises to Kasungu without fulfilling them and that the district has poor roads.

Kandodo also bemoaned that the DPP government is politicising the disbursement of Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) loans by tagerting DPP sympathisers only as beneficairies.

He said everyone should benefit from MEDF loans regardless of political affiliation as all Malawians pay takes.

