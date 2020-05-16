Eagles take hard line on Kumwenda

Blue Eagles FC have maintained a hard line on their left winger Vitumbiko Kumwenda, asking to pay K3.5 million for the remaining six months on his contract.

Kumwenda signed a pre-contract with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers but the two teams failed to reach an amicable agreement on the boy’s transfer terms.

Eagles eventually lodged a complaint to Football Association of Malawi, which declared Kumwenda an asset for the Malawi Police Service outfit.

The player resigned from the MPS side, which now insists he can only go to a club of his choice after buying the remainder of his contract.

Kumwenda’s manager Amakhosi Jere has described Eagle’s demands as unrealistic considering the player only has six months remaining on his contract.

“We are talking of a player who was only signed at K350,000 from Kabwafu FC six years ago and has been getting a salary of less than K100,000.

“How can they ask for such a huge amount of money, when the boy has only six months remaining on his contract,” queried Jere, adding the player has written the local FA for direction.

Eagles legal advisor William Nkhoma says the amount is justified, looking at the caliber of the player, who has been instrumental in Eagles’ recent exploits including the FISD Challenge Cup glory.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!