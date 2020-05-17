Chakwera ballot paper will only have MCP symbol – MEC
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera ballot paper will have his face and party black cork symbol only and not with UTM, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said after it rejected an application to have amendment on the paper symbol.
MCP applied to MEC to let the party use a fusion of MCP and UTM symbols to reflect the UTM and MCP electoral alliance.
But the electoral body has rejected the application on grounds that MCP did not notify the registrar of political parties on any changes on symbols to be used on ballot paper in the forth coming fray presidential election.
MEC argues that MCP is registered as a party and that the symbols are regulated by Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act of 2018 whereas the new symbol is not.
Last week UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has been telling people in campaign rallies that the paper ballot will have MCP-UTM symbols.
But as it stands now, it's an MCP ticket of Chakwera with his runningmate Saulos Chilima.
Kikikikiiiiiiii, koma people. This is or these are (agogos and mwana wa mbava too) just VOTING symbols and nothing else. They don’t alter anything with regard to parties respective agreements. And with, or without UTMs symbol on the ballot, it remains big NYEKHWE come July the 2nd. I bet NTCHONA is already packing in hiding now.
It does not matter even if there is no symbol on the ballot, we all know who Chakwera is, in fact Chakwera will be the first face and name on the ballot paper..
No one can make a mistake of choosing something else…
All we need is to change our country…..the symbols issue will be sorted out in the 2025 elections….for now that’s not an issue at all.
Dont accept these Jane ansah and his commissioners in first place. This is rigging at its best.
not a big issue, after all the constitution of the republic recognizes the President and the Vice.
Party symbols are nothing in this
Having many symbols or not, Election is on! We will meet on the polling day Baba!I can see magetsi kuzimazima, I can see Radios on and off internet will be very weak on that day,,, Freedom is on the way!
Koma zoona iwe Cilima wophunzira PhD mpaka kuiusala kumatako kwa ng’ona mcp? Watiputsitsa. Kutitenga ku dpp kupita ku UTM kenako kutipititsa ku Mcp. Uzatitenganso kutipititsa ku Afford. You are not stable. Iam going back to DPP
Gentlemen amene mumakonda dziko lanu mudadere nkhawa ndi ma comments a macadet ali panowa,panopa palibe sakudziwa kuti Chakwera ndi amene atayimire TONSE ALLIANCE,muone zomwe akumalemba ma cadet muma group mwawo anthu awa agonja ndipo akumva kuwawa ndi alliance imeneyi,musatekeseke ,amene akupha anthu tikuwadziwa ndipo ali ku dpp ndi udf,mcp ndi mbiri yakalw yopha anthu ndipo tinali tili ana timangomva,koma udf ndi dpp tukuziona ndi maso,ena ayikidwa dzana mmanda nde akudxiulula okha
Chilima should now know that he has climbed the back of a crocodile which will chew him at the earliest opportunity
First jab to Chilima. The time he wakes up he will be having blood all over his face. It will be MCP symbol and Chilima is just making empty campaigns mentioning his party when it will not be on the ballot. We always say Chilima is a political toddler. Had they shown us the contents of their secret alliance agreement we should have told them about this anomaly.
Saulosi we told you that MCP is swallowing UTM. Infact MCP gurus have openly said that they want to use CHILIMA to ascend to power and thereafter “Azakudoda”. Wait and see mphwanga Saulosi. Can’t you see that in your rallies anthu sakubwera like last year ? Its because they are not happy with your new bedfellows . PP is cashgater and last year you refused to partner with Joyce Banda because of cashgate. Lero chakwera has ended up taking you close to the queen of cashgate madam Mtila. How do you justify this to your supporters Saulosi. Zoona lero kumadya… Read more »