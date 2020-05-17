Chakwera ballot paper will only have MCP symbol – MEC

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera ballot paper will have his face and party black cork symbol only and not with UTM, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said after it rejected an application to have amendment on the paper symbol.

MCP applied to MEC to let the party use a fusion of MCP and UTM symbols to reflect the UTM and MCP electoral alliance.

But the electoral body has rejected the application on grounds that MCP did not notify the registrar of political parties on any changes on symbols to be used on ballot paper in the forth coming fray presidential election.

MEC argues that MCP is registered as a party and that the symbols are regulated by Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act of 2018 whereas the new symbol is not.

Last week UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has been telling people in campaign rallies that the paper ballot will have MCP-UTM symbols.

But as it stands now, it’s an MCP ticket of Chakwera with his runningmate Saulos Chilima.

