Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi leader endorses Mutharika- Atupele
A prominent Moslem cleric in the country Sheikh Dr Imran Shareef Mahomed who heads Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi has thrown weight behind President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi ticket for fresh presidential elections.
Addressing members of the media in Blantyre on Friday ,Sheik Imran Sharif who once served as the chairperson for Public Affairs Commitee(PAC) said President Mutharika deserves a second term in office for demonstrating mature leadership by tolareting opposition critics who have been accusing him of rigging the 2019 elections.
Sheikh Sharif, who also has his own political party called Chilungamo Party, said a group of renowned Sheiks in the country have vowed to support the DPP-UDF alliance.
Franked by Sheikh Ahmad Mwanyali and Sheikh Adam Mustaf who hails from Mangochi and Zomba respectively, Sheikh Sharif however said he was not speaking on behalf of the Muslim Supreme Council an organization which he chairs but he nevertheless said his Chilungamo Political Party is partnering the DPP -UDF alliance.
“As prominent Sheikhs in the country, we have resolved to throw our weigh behind President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi and we are calling upon all people in the country to return President Mutharika to power due to his humble servantship,”,said Sharif.
However, the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) which is the mother body for the Moslem community in the country through its spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the association is apolitical.
The development comes after the Nkhoma and Livingstonia Synods of the Church of Central African Presebetarian( CCAP) already endorsed the MCP-UTM alliance.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
‘Imagine there is no religion. Imagine all the people endorsing no ……….’ I am just a dreamer!
MCP/UTM alliance has Sidik Mia and other influential members of the Muslim community who will ably counter efforts by Dr Imran Shareef Mahomed. We all know that these are some of negative political agendas of Bakili Muluzi but warning to DPP is that it cannot win the July 2 elections through these very cheap tactics of 1994 to divide the religious community.Mwawuponda
A good way of making free money sheik , this the time , vote ndi muntima.
A sheikh amenewa asatiyankhulise pa mbali,pali asilamu ena timakhala nawo bwino kwambiri,amayankhulanso zanzeru osati zanuzo
Another fallacy loaded with the greed of a cleric who has chosen to abuse the position which demands total retreat before you go public
Religion plus regionalism is the best cake for our beloved dpp/udf alliance
Nyasatimes what has befallen you? You mean you can stoop so low and publish a stupid and incoherent story like this one? Check the heading of your story and paragraph four of your story.
Sizachilendo izi, it’s all known kuti Moslems will endorse the stealing team as their Government since it was founded by their own prince of thieves, Bakili Alison Maluzi. Welcome but don’t forget that you are not our God, this message should reach you.
Mukanakhala chete mukanazisungira ulemu wanu nthawi yothatha (Yothaitha).Koma ndalama zakuba kupwetekesa milomo ndi mmimba.Wodya zaeni ali pamlandu basi ngati inu baba
lexapro 10mg trazodone 50 mg tablet buy buspar where to buy vardenafil buy kamagra online buy lisinopril uk
This is a very good development