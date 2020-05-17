Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi leader endorses Mutharika- Atupele

A prominent Moslem cleric in the country Sheikh Dr Imran Shareef Mahomed who heads Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi has thrown weight behind President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi ticket for fresh presidential elections.

Addressing members of the media in Blantyre on Friday ,Sheik Imran Sharif who once served as the chairperson for Public Affairs Commitee(PAC) said President Mutharika deserves a second term in office for demonstrating mature leadership by tolareting opposition critics who have been accusing him of rigging the 2019 elections.

Sheikh Sharif, who also has his own political party called Chilungamo Party, said a group of renowned Sheiks in the country have vowed to support the DPP-UDF alliance.

Franked by Sheikh Ahmad Mwanyali and Sheikh Adam Mustaf who hails from Mangochi and Zomba respectively, Sheikh Sharif however said he was not speaking on behalf of the Muslim Supreme Council an organization which he chairs but he nevertheless said his Chilungamo Political Party is partnering the DPP -UDF alliance.

“As prominent Sheikhs in the country, we have resolved to throw our weigh behind President Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi and we are calling upon all people in the country to return President Mutharika to power due to his humble servantship,”,said Sharif.

However, the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) which is the mother body for the Moslem community in the country through its spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika said the association is apolitical.

The development comes after the Nkhoma and Livingstonia Synods of the Church of Central African Presebetarian( CCAP) already endorsed the MCP-UTM alliance.

