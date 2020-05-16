BJ Mpinganjira’s wife remains laid to rest in Mulanje

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa has said the late Harriet, wife to veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira, was a kind, smart, loving, and compassionate person who will be missed by all people who knew her.

Speaking at Chisitu in Mulanje at the funeral of the late Harriet Mpinganjira, Nankhumwa said he had been delegated by President Peter Mutharika to deliver a message of condolence to Brown Mpinganjira – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) executive member and the bereaved family.

“The President is heartbroken. He says Harriet was a good hearted person who truly loved helping others. May her soul rest in peace. She was an amazing wife to Brown who supported her husband in his political pursuits to create a better life for all Malawians.

“As a party, we were truly blessed to have Harriet as wife to our dedicated member of the National Governing Council, Brown,” said Nankhumwa in his eulogy.

DPP/UDF alliance presidential running mate Atupele Muluzi extended a message of condolence on behalf of the Muluzi family, saying the late “Aunt Harriet” had left a huge gap that will be difficult to fill.

“Muluzi and Mpinganjira are political families. We have been family friends since the start of the fight against the autocratic Malawi Congress Party one party system of government in the early 1990s. My father (Bakili) and Brown Mpinganjira go a long way,” said Atupele.

Other speakers included Leston Mulli, Chairman of the Mulakho wa Lhomwe, Brown Mpinganjira, Andrew Nkhana (representing late Harriet’s family) and chief Mitumbila, among others.

High profile mourners included former President Bakili Muluzi, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamveka, Football Association of Malawi (Fam) President Water Nyamilandu, theatre guru Frank Patani Mwase, Senior Chief Chikumbu and Minister of Gender, Mary Navicha, among others.

The late Harriet Mpinganjira died on Thursday morning at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

