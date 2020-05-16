Chilima says one leader at a time,vote Chakwera: ‘Tonse alliance the people’s choice’

Vice President Salous Chilima, who is the running mate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections, has said the opposition grand alliance is a response to wishes of the majority of Malawians who demanded that they should join forces to increase their chances of defeating the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP has also entered into an alliance with the former governing United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking on Saturday at an alliance rally at Kasungu Boma, Chilima said:”This alliance was done to respect your wishes.

“You wanted UTM, MCP and other opposition parties to come together and as your leaders we had to respect your wishes.”

Chilima said both himself and Chakwera are capable leaders but only one person could lead the alliance and it is God’s plan that Chakwera should lead.

” God has done his part by fighting evil. The witnesses did their part by tendering evidence in court, the lawyers and the judges did their part. It is now your turn to do your part by voting in large numbers on July 2, ” said Chilima.

Chilima said those who wished that the alliance should collapse are now ashamed.

” Your vote will be a thank you to God, the witnesses, the lawyers and the judges. Do not be cheated, the alliance will win the elections so get yourself ready to vote,” he said.

Chilima said their persistence at the courts has paid-off, putting to shame those who laughed at him and Chakwera when they spent days at the court “and sat on the benches everyday” as if they had nothing tangible to do.

He assured the nation that most plans in the UTM manifesto will be merged into alliance package for implementation.

Chilima singled out cheap fertilizer at K4, 495 which he said will be reduced further, duty free week, K70 billion loan scheme, one million jobs for the youth and honoria for the those above 65 years.

Before addressing the rally, Chilima held whistle in Dowa and Ntchisi districts. Chilima stopped over at Mponela, Ntchisi boma, Malomo and Mtunthama where he addressed thousands of jubilant supporters.

