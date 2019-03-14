Chilima inspires Ekwendeni residents: Given Ngoni regalia ‘uyu ndiyo tikakhumbanga’

It was raining, with no electricity at Ekwendeni trading centre in Mzimba north east Constituency on Monday evening.

Darkness was descending when Vice President and UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima stepped on the podium attendance exactly 18:26 hours.

His Tumbuka – the local lingua franca – greetings to the crowd threw the whole trading centre into frenzy.

There were chants and praises as some could be heard shouting in Tumbuka; uyu ndiyo tikakhumbanga uyu (this is the one we have been waiting for to lead us).

To show appreciation of his leadership style, Chilima was given Ngoni regalia and artifacts which he proudly displayed to the huge crowd that gathered on his last Imbizo for the day.

Earlier in the day. he held several Imbizos at Kafukule, Mzalangwe, Euthini and Mpherembe.

Chilima explained the UTM agenda of making Malawi an enjoyable place to stay not just for a few people but for the majority as the crowd listened attentively nodding their heads in agreement.

The Imbizo got to the climax when Chilima invited Mr. Khumbo, a resident at Ekwendeni, to demonstrate the importance of agriculture in job creation.

The Vice President explained in details how a shirt worn by Mr Khumbo is a product of agriculture and the magnitude of jobs and how those jobs would be done by Malawians from 21 May when UTM gets into power.

At 19:10 hour as Chilima was about to leave the podium, the crowd protested some shouting in Tumbuka, _bwana kuluta yayi tikukhumba kuchezga namwe tawanthu winu_ (please don’t go we want to continue the chat with you) the rally was then extended by about 15 min to the satisfaction of many.

