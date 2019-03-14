Three arrested for possessing human bones in Mzuzu

Malawi Police in Mzuzu on Tuesday arrested three men for being found in possession of human bones.

National Police spokesman James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of three men but could not furnish more details, saying investigations are still underway.

Police sources say one of the suspects disclosed that the bones were of his ex-wife who died in 2017 and had her body exhumed.

The suspects were arrested outside a supermarket.

