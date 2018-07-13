Chilima movement UTM cheers patients in Karonga public hospitals

Officials under the banner of United Transformational Movement (UTM), a political grouping lobbying for the candidacy of vice-president Saulos Chilima in the 2019 Tripartite in Chilumba, Karonga district on Thursday cheered admitted patients in all public hospitals in the area and donated assorted items.

Led by Thomas Putaputa Mhango who is the UTM Karonga south constituency chairperson, the donation was aimed at bailing out some of the problems the patients face in the medical facilities.

Speaking to the beneficiaries before handing over the items which include; sugar, bread, salt, milk, laundry soap and K1000 cash to each patient, Mhango said the donation was directly funded by James Makhumbo Mapunda who is the movement’s shadow MP in the area.

According to Mhango, the movement is ready to win the constituency and change its face.

“You know many politicians focus on funerals especially when it comes to assisting the community however our shadow MP thought it wise to assist patients as one way of saving their lives,” said Mhango.

Adding “this is just the begging. But the constituents should expect more from Mapunda such as paying school fees to the needy among others.”

The patients commended Mapunda for the donation saying he has become the first to do that.

Mirriam Harawa one of the patients received the donation said “it is unusual for politicians to do what Mapunda has done today. And we therefore wish him all the best.”

Health officials in all reached hospital which include Chilumba rural hospital, St. Anne’s, Sangilo and Lwezga said the donation has come at right time as some patients are failing to access them due to financial problem.

Mapunda will be challenging Pastor Malani Mtonga who won the seat on People’s Party (PP) ticket but defected to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :