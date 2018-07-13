500 register for Mulanje Porters’ Race: TNM says all is set

Main sponsors TNM Plc and organisers for this year’s Mulanje Porters Race say all is set with a record of 500 people registered for this year’s 22 kilometre scheduled for Saturday in Mulanje.

The integrated mobile network and ICT services provider is this year’s main sponsor of the mountain climb competition, which is celebrating its 22nd year.

TNM Public Relations & Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said the 500 includes professional and non-professional athletes, customers, individuals and Corporates have registered.

“TNM is set to make this year’s porters race more memorable and exciting. We, as a main sponsor, together with the organisers are ready to put up the best events. The registration is still going on and those willing to participate still have an opportunity to register before the starting time of the race which is 6:00 AM on Saturday,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said, on the race day, there are a number of activities lined up to spice up the event which includes an open-air music shows dubbed Island in the Sky Festival.

“TNM is a patriotic promoter of the country’s sports and tourism. This race is in line with the company’s commitment of developing a wide range of sporting disciplines as well as promoting Malawi’s tourism industry. After the prize presentation, we will also have some performances from the reggae kings Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa in order to celebrate with the people in Mulanje,” said Nsapato.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race Coordinator Kondwani Chamwala said the organizers are looking forward to an exciting event come Saturday.

“So far so good, we are done with root clearing and performance stage is set. In short, we are geared for the event,” said Chamwala.

Chamwala said they are expecting over 700 runners in 22km category both local and international professional and non-professional athletes.

This year the organisers have also introduced a shorter route of 6 km to be run by corporate and individuals.

Mulanje Porters’ Race, an extreme outdoor sport that takes runners to the summit of Mulanje Mountain, one of Southern Africa’s highest mountains at about 3000 metres above sea level.

The Malawi Stock Exchange listed company has invested K8.6 million towards the organisation of this event to be held on July 14.

In terms of prize money, TNM has staked a total of K1 million split equally into K500,000 for the first prize for men’s and ladies category.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race is held annually and is patronized by both locals and internationals athletes. The race has previously produced athletes that have put the country on the map.

