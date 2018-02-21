Chilima pays last respects to late Bishop Kanyama: Mutharika to attend burial

State Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima on Tuesday led thousands of grief stricken devout Catholics and other well wishers around Lilongwe in paying their last respects to the late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama.

This was during a Holy mass service at Likuni parish held for the fallen bishop of the Diocese of Dedza who succumbed to high blood pressure on Saturday at Kapiri in Lilongwe.

The mass was led by Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga diocese in a ceremony that also attracted the presence of Archbishop of Lilongwe, Tarsizio Ziyaye.

During the event, Chilima, accompanied by his wife Mary Chilima also led the gathering in viewing the body of the late Kanyama who died at the age of 56.

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali and leader of opposition Dr Lazarus Chakwera were also present tp pay their tributes.

Bishop Mtumbuka while speaking during the Holy mass described the late Bishop Kanyama as a man of many gifts.

He said apart from his spiritual devotion, Kanyama was a man who would always stand out among the rest because of his critical thinking capabilities.

“This was a man who was a critical thinker. We had the opportunity of serving with him in the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM). And during our meetings, he could comment deeply on issues which some of us could only speak on lightly.

“However, we are not here to praise him but to praise God for Christ’s victory over death, to pray for his soul to rest in peace, for the healing of the families affected and also for this to act as a reminder for the rest of us still alive today that this world is not our home,” said Mtumbuka.

The remains of Bishop Kanyama were taken to Dedza for another Holy mass at starting at 4pm at Dedza Parish. The late bishop will be laid to rest at Bembeke Cathedral Cemetery on Wednesday.

Menwhile, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will attend burial service in Dedza, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has announced.

The Very Reverend Fr Andriy Yevchuk Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Holy See will also be in attendance, representing the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi, Most Reverend Julio Murat.

Bishop Kanyama died on February 17, 2018 at his home in Kapiri, Mchinji where he went to see his mother .

He was ordained priest in 1990 and was ordained Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by Pope Benedict XV1 on July 4, 2007.

Kanyama has over the years served as Chairman for the council of the catholic University in Malawi, Bishop Chairman for Social Communications and Research Commission and ECM Board of Trustee for Ecumenical Counseling Centre (ECC) amongst other positions.

The late Bishop Kanyama was born on December 25, 1962 at Kanyama Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza District.

He followed his priestly studies at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary where he was awarded a Diploma in Philosophy before moving to St Peter’s Major seminary where he studied theology and was awarded Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.

Kanyama was ordained Priest on August 4, 1990 at Mtendere Parish in Dedza, where his parents settled. He served as lecturer at St. Kizito Minor Seminary in the same diocese from 1990 to 1992.

From 1992 to 1996, Late Bishop Kanyama studied at the Pontifical University of Urbaniana in Rome where he was awarded a Licentiate and Doctorate Degree in Philosophy.

After his studies, he was appointed Lecturer in Philosophy at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji, where he also served in the office of the Acting Rector for six years.

As a priest, Late Kanyama served as Parish Priest in Ntcheu and was appointed Bishop of the diocese by Pope Benedict XVI on 4th July, 2007.

He was consecrated and installed Bishop on October 6, 2007 at Bembeke Cathedral succeeding Bishop Remi Ste-Marie who had been transferred to Lilongwe diocese by then.

He also held different positions at ECM and Catholic University of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :