Chilima barnstoms Kasungu with UTM: Promises agriculture renaissance, DCs to be at level of PSs

State Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement UTM continues to draw large crowds to its rallies with Kasungu being the latest where Chilima promised agricultural renaissance in the once food basket district.

Just before Kasungu rally, the UTM leader had three stops at Lumbadzi, Mponela and Madisi where locals also came in large numbers. A day earlier he was at Chileka in Blantyre where hundreds also flocked to his rally.

Actually, the assertion that Chilima has no time to reach out to rural areas is being proved wrong because in 30 days, Chilima has held more ralliesand whistle stops than President Peter Mutharika and opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera rallies combined.

Speaking in Kasungu, Chilima pledged to ensure that each district has a mega farm to grow for production crops that respective districts grow.

He specifically, outlined plans to make Kasungu the food basket again by revamping farming as well as making sure that tobacco buyers are not themselves growers.

“We will also open factories to create jobs. Farmers will also sell their produce to these factories.”

He then said UTM government will construct a university in Kasungu and will be known as Kamuzu University in honour of the late Mgwazi Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda.

Earlier, Chilima praised the late Kamuzu Banda, saying much as he had his shortfalls but the late kamuzu was a visionary and development concious leader.

He also promised to have capable District Commissioners who will be given targets to achieve and they will be at PS level.

The Vice President, who will face his boss on the ballot, also repeated his promise to create one million jobs.

“Those who say we can not do it, they must simply keep quiet. They cant match our brain power.”

The launch of UTM in July has completely changed the political landscape and as it stands the 2019 is a three horse race involving the incumbent Mutharika, MCP’s Chakwera and Chilima the new kid on the block himself who has caused a silent revolution.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :