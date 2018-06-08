Chilima returns for ‘Be More’ race by Standard Bank Malawi

Vice President Dr.Saulos Chilima will Saturday join the buzz and compete at this year’s 21 km “Be More Race” half-marathon in Lilongwe which Standard Bank has organized for the second year running to promote a national culture of wellness.

The hunky and athletic Chilima, 45, returns to the race which he officially launched at Lilongwe last year in July.

Chilima, a known fitness enthusiast who plays basketball and works out in the gym regularly, said he is ready for Saturday challenge round the tracks of Lilongwe City.

He encouraged Malawians to embrace a culture of regular exercises and to do so in groups. “With team work and great coordination, we will together achieve more. In any movement, to achieve greatness everyone must be moving,” he said.

The Vice President commended Standard Bank for promoting group exercise under this year’s race as opposed to individual brilliance.

“R unning in teams is helping to provide motivation. We are seeing the energies rubbing off from one person to another, and together we can achieve even more,” said Chilima.

The Vice President joins other high-profile individuals, including government officials, , City CEO MozaZeleza, local and international professional athletes, customers and others in the race.

The second edition of Be More race will be held on 9 June 2018 and will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

After the race they will be performances from renowned urban artist Sanjie as well as Aerobics.

Standard Bank has partnered, Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports, and Manpower Development, Airtel, Castel Malawi Limited, Ministry of Health, Lilongwe City Assembly, Sunbird Hotels, Liberty Health Malawi, Rab Processors Limited, KK security, Umodzi Park, Biz Malawi, Ulendo Safaris, Mhub, FD Communications and Athletics Association of Malawi

