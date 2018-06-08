TNM takes up Mulanje Porters’ race

Integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has become the main sponsor of the Mulanje Porters race, an extreme outdoor sport that takes runners to the summit of Mulanje Mountain, one of Southern Africa’s highest mountains at about 3000 metres above sea level.

Announcing this year’s partnership, TNM’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said as part of the partnership, TNM Plc has contributed K8.6 million towards the organisation of this event to be held on July 14.

Makata said TNM is a patriotic promoter of the country’s sports and tourism and this race isin line with the company’s commitment of developing a wide range of sporting disciplines as well as promoting Malawi’s tourism industry.

“As a Malawian brand we are committed to the development of sports in the country. Aside being the long–term sponsor of the TNM Super League, we have sponsored golf, cricket and the triathlon. One of the aims of the race is to promote conservation of Mount Mulanje and is in line with the spirit of conserving nature and environment that will spur tourism in the country,” said Makata.

He said the company is proud to be associated with the event, which takes place in Mulanje where TNM has full 4G network coverage.

“Mulanje Mountain is as a preferred tourist destination. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to showcase our capability as a wide-reaching network providing high quality service in both aspects of data, voice and business services through our 4G and 4.5 G network,” he said.

Makata said TNM believes that access to quality network services in mobile communication is a catalyst to the growth of the tourism industry in Malawi

“For tourism to thrive it needs a high quality and dependable mobile network complete with data capabilities and that is the exact offering from TNM. Tourists need high speed internet and data connectivity to stay in touch with friends, family and their business,” said Makata.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race Coordinator Kondwani Chamwala said organisers are very grateful to TNM for partnering to assist with the organisation of the event for the second year running.

“TNM’s financial support towards this year’s event is symbolic of the company’s commitment to invest in societies in Malawi and patriotism to this nation. As organisers we are very grateful to the support,” Chamwala said.

Chamwala said this year, they have introduced a shorter route of 6 km to be run by corporateand individuals and anticipate over 500 runners on the 22 km main race up and across the mountain.

The race has previously produced athletes that have put the country on the map. Also on menu on the race day is an open air music show dubbed Island in the Sky Festival.

Mount Mulanje porters race is held annually and is patronized by both locals and internationals athletes.

Established in 1996 is open to both male and female runners.

