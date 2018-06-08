Piksy set to perform at Chichiri Prison as free birthday bash June 9

Blantyre based urban artist, Pisky will this year celebrate his birthday in style as he plans of entertaining his fans who are behind bars at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre on June 9, 2018.

In an interview on Thursday in Blantyre, Pisky real name Evans Zangazanga said he has chosen to perform at the prison as one way of bringing entertainment to the inmates.

“I will perform at the prison facility for free because I basically want to give them entertainment. No one is paying me to do this, I am doing this with my own resources,” the Unamata star said.

Piksy added that he has partnered with Convoy of Hope Ministries who would donate some items to the inmates.

He disclosed that he plans to visit all the maximum prisons in the country as part of celebrating my birthday.

“I intend to visit major prisons across the country. Hyphen will be the only supporting artist available during the day as he was also born in the same month of June like me,” Piksy said.

He could not be drawn to disclose how old he would be when he will be celebrating his birthday with the inmates.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :