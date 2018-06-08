St John Bosco school alumni donates K3.4m desks: Recognize high performing students

St John Bosco secondary school alumni have donated 102 desks worth K3.4 million to the school and also awarded some outstanding students from form one to four as one way of encouraging academic competition at the school.

The infrastructure challenges at the school week better described by the St John Bosco Board Chairperson Anthony Nkhoma, who in turn acknowledged the donation.

“It was tough for the students to comfortably learn in an environment which was not conducive. The school management alone cannot solve all the problems the school is facing but external assistance is always there to compliment them.

“The donation means that the students will now be learning in comfort. If students sit comfortably it means they can also learn comfortably which in turn produce good and desirable results,” he said.

One the outgoing student, Blessings Moyo said the coming in of the alumni to assist the school is a lesson to all those who graduated at the institution.

“We have gone through such an environment where we had to sit on the floor or force ourselves on broken desks, though we will not benefit from the desks, it’s a lesson for not only us outgoing students but also to those who graduated from this school but never took part in the initiative that it’s good to look where you are coming from and give a helping hand,” he said.

Moyo added that, “above all, this gives us energy to do extra hard so that we should not let down those who come to help us in time of need.”

Chairperson of the St John Bosco secondary school alumni Dyson Gondwe said they decided to donate the desks after noticing the hardship students were going through in the course of their learning.

He said apart from giving them some comfort in class, they wanted to instil some motivation to the students to work hard and assist the generations to come at the institution.

“We need to give back and appreciate the institutions that have taken us this far. We don’t have to let them die but give them extra breath and energy so that it should benefit some generations to come,” he said.

Before the donation and the awards, there were motivation talks from prominent alumni, dubbed the Boscana’s, one of them being Chief Immigration Officer Masauko Medi.

