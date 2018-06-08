Political experts tip Malawi tiny parties on how to win election

Political experts say the decision to bring all tiny parties without representation in parliament can have an impact only if they have mouth watering agenda.

Augustine Magolowondo, a political scientist said if the tiny parties decided to make one political grouping ahead of the 2019 elections without a clear agenda then they are doomed to fail miserably as they have done in the past.

“It is not just a matter of grouping together for the sake of the election, but what issues they have for the nation,” he said.

Another political analyst Ernest Thindwa doubted if the tiny parties would have any impact in the forthcoming elections even though they want to make one forceful political grouping.

“In the past they performed dismally because people thought it was a waste of their votes to cast for these small parties. I do not think anything would change even if they have come together,” he said.

Atleast 16 parties have joined forces for polls.

Others who attended the meeting include Cassim Chilumpha of Assembly for Development and Democracy, Mark Katsonga of People’s Progressive Movement, United Transformation Party’s Newton Kambala, senior officials from People’s Transformation Party, Alliance for Democracy, among others.

