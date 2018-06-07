Opposition takes Malawi govt to task over the death of 4 learners crashed to death in class

Opposition back bencher for Dowa east Richard Chimwendo Banda on Thursday took the government to task over the death of four learners in Zomba who were crashed to death when a class wall collapsed on them on Wednesday.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda told parliament that the death of the learners at Nantchengwa primary school at Mayaka in Zomba was a symptom of the neglected education infrastructure in the country.

“This shows a neglected education system infrastructure,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Fabiano who sprung up on behalf of the responsible education minister said the incident was regrettable.

He said the building was substandard because it was constructed by the community following acute shortage of class rooms at the school.

Malawians have taken up to the social media why President Peter Mutharika is splashing out huge sums of campaign money to retain power as learners are crashed to death in classes.

